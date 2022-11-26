Father was not against my relationship with Sheena: Rahul Mukerjea

Mumbai: Rahul Mukerjea, son of former Star India CEO Peter Mukerjea, on Friday told a special court his father was never against his relationship with Sheena Bora.

As per the prosecution’s case, both Peter and his now ex-wife and prime accused Indrani Mukerjea were opposed to the relationship. Mr Rahul said he or his parents (Peter and his ex-wife Shabnam) were not concerned about the family background of Ms Sheena. He said to a question that time and again his father conveyed to him that Indrani's family was not happy with my relations with Ms Sheena.

“It is true that after our engagement my father had expressed his blessings and congratulated us by sending a message through his driver,” he stated.

Mr Rahul said, to specific questions, that his father was concerned about his future - regarding a steady job and finances.

In another development, Ms Indrani filed a plea before the court to recall Rahul as a witness as she needs to confront him with documents in the cross-examination. She claimed he was dishonest and was answering most questions with “I don’t remember'' and “I don’t know” and hence needed to be confronted with them. Ms Rahul’s cross-examination by Indrani’s lawyer had concluded on Thursday.