Father gets compensation for ‘change’ in wedding venue

Mumbai: Imagine the plight of the father of a bride, who booked a wedding hall for his daughter’s marriage but only to find out at the last minute that the booked venue was under renovation and the function had to be shifted to another place.

This happened with a Navi Mumbai resident, who had booked a marriage hall at Dadar but was shocked to learn that the banquet hall was given for renovation. At the last minute, the marriage function was shifted to another such hall at Borivali.

The father, Kirankumar Mehta, has some respite now with the consumer court ordering the Dadar-based marriage hall owners to pay him nearly Rs 80,000 as compensation.

According to Mehta, he had paid nearly Rs 49,000 in various intervals to book the marriage hall at the Hindu Colony, Dadar. However, just a few days before the marriage, when he visited the venue, he was shocked to see that the same was under renovation.

In his complaint before the consumer court, Mehta claimed that the hall owners asked him not to cancel the booking and to proceed with the marriage at one of the sections in the hall building. However, considering the situation, Mehta cancelled the booking and reserved another hall at Borivali in the last minute.

Defending themselves, the hall owners argued before the court that they never asked Mehta to cancel the booking, but he had cancelled it on his own will.

Having considered the contentions, the court ordered the hall owners to pay back nearly Rs 80,000 to Mehta on account of the mental agony that he was subjected to due to the last-minute chaos.