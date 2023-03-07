Fatal Mix: Nagpur man's tragic end after downing 2 viagra pills with alcohol

Representative image |

According to a study published in the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, a 41-year-old man in Nagpur passed away in an unusual occurrence after taking two Viagra pills and consuming alcohol, according to news.au.com.

𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝘄𝗼 𝘃𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮 𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗵𝗼𝗹

The doctors reported in their case study that the man had met a female acquaintance at a hotel where he had consumed two 50mg Viagra-brand sildenafil tablets. The anonymous individual, who had no notable prior medical or surgical history, was also drinking at the time, according to them.

The 41-year-old experienced "uneasiness" in the morning. His female friend pushed him to seek medical attention because he was also throwing up. He told her that he had experienced the similar symptoms earlier as well, which allayed her worries.

𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗰𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘀𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗵𝗮𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗵𝗮𝗴𝗲

He was taken to the hospital right away after his condition began to deteriorate. But unfortunately, he was pronounced dead when he arrived. The investigation found that the guy passed away from a cerebrovascular haemorrhage, which occurs when the brain receives less oxygen.

The study said, "A 41-year-old male with no significant past medical and surgical history was staying at a hotel room with a female friend; he had consumed 2 tablets of sildenafil (50 mg each) and alcohol at night. The next morning, he developed uneasiness following which he was taken to the Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival."

𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗱𝘆𝘀𝗳𝘂𝗻𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲

The doctors discovered a 300g mass of clotted blood during post-mortem examinations. They came to the conclusion that his death was caused by a concoction of alcohol and medication as well as a history of high blood pressure.

The purpose of publishing this unusual example, according to the study's authors, is to increase public awareness of the dangers of using erectile dysfunction medicine without a doctor's prescription.

Read Also Viagra overdose lands newly married man with permanent problem in private part; details inside