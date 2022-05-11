Fashion show for LGBTQA community held in Panvel

A fashion show for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community was held in Panvel last week. It was jointly organised by Panvel Taluka Mahila Patrakar Vikas Manch, Panchsheel Nagar Resident Social Organization, Umaid Foundation, Durga Mahila Pratishthan and Priyadarshani Mahila Mandal at Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagriha on May 8 evening.

The program was inaugurated by Shiva Lakshmi, the social crusader of the LGBTQ community and Rishikesh Nandgiri Maharaj by lighting lamps. On the occasion, Mayor Kavita Chautmol, leader of opposition Pritam Mhatre, and a senior journalist Vijay Kadu among others were present.

During the programme, Shiv Lakshmi presented the plight of the third gender and appealed to accept them as human beings.

On the occasion, a total of 14 third-gender participants were honored and given prizes for participating in the fashion show.

