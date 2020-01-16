'Fascism anyone?': Twitter reacts to Maha HM's comments against MU Prof sent on leave

The Director of Academy of Theatre Arts (ATA) at Mumbai University- Yogesh Soman was on Tuesday shunted on "forced leave" for making derogatory remarks on women and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following a two-day long agitation.

"Bombay University's professor(Yogesh Soman)has given an offensive statement against Rahul Gandhi. A professor's work is to teach children, not to give statements like these.He has been sent on leave for now but soon action will be taken," said Maharashtra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

However, Twitter has slammed the minister and Congress party for sending the professor on a "leave". Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said, "How is this any different from what BJP is doing? People are out on the street fighting for their rights to dissent . Why is this professor’s rights to speak not protected ?"