Farmers' rally in Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis slams MVA, says some parties misguiding farmers

Farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have gathered at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to protest against the Centre's farm laws.

On Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and some other prominent leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state will address the rally.

Farmers from across the country are marching towards Delhi to take part in the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on the occasion of Republic Day. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached Tikri border.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has asked the farmers to take part in the agitation from 23 to 26 January, including rallies to the residences of state governors.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since 26 November against the three newly enacted farm laws: the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Enacted in September, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed the apprehension that the new laws will pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(With inputs from agencies)