Farmers' rally in Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis slams MVA, says some parties misguiding farmers

Amidst the ongoing agitation by farmers in Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Maharashtra leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis has slammed Maha Vikas Aaghadi allies for 'trying to agitate without the support of farmers'.
"Some parties are misguiding & trying to agitate without the support of farmers," Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI.
While speaking about the Centre's farm laws, he asked as to why Congress and NCP permitted contract farming in 2006 in the state. "It is okay to have contract farming in the state but wrong when Centre brings out the same. What double standard is it?," he added.
Farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have gathered at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to protest against the Centre's farm laws.
On Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and some other prominent leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state will address the rally.
Farmers from across the country are marching towards Delhi to take part in the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on the occasion of Republic Day. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached Tikri border.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has asked the farmers to take part in the agitation from 23 to 26 January, including rallies to the residences of state governors.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since 26 November against the three newly enacted farm laws: the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enacted in September, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.
However, the protesting farmers have expressed the apprehension that the new laws will pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
(With inputs from agencies)
