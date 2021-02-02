Farmers' Protest: Sons of the soil get Sena MPs' shoulders to lean on

Mumbai: Amid the chakka jam call by farmers to protest against the suspension of internet and heavy barricading on February 6, a delegation of Shiv Sena MPs, comprising Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant, met the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border on Tuesday, to extend their party’s support.

The Shiv Sena has been in support of the farmers gathered at Delhi's border points for over two months, to protest the Centre's three new farm laws. Raut said that the Government should speak to the farmers properly, adding that ego would not help in the running of the country.

“We spoke to Tikaitsahib, gave our message and expressed solidarity. Government should speak to farmers in a proper way. Ego will not help run the country,” noted Raut.

Tikait said the farmers’ protest was apolitical, with no politician being given the mic or space on the stage. He clarified that support from the Opposition should not be politicised.

“PM Narendra Modi did not need permission to meet Pakistan’s former PM Nawaz Sharif. Then why do we need permission to meet the farmers?’’ he asked.

“The way vandalism unfolded here after January 26 and the manner in which an attempt was made to suppress the movement and Tikait, we felt it our responsibility to stand by the farmers and extend the support of the whole of Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeraysaheb,’’ said Raut.

Raut had earlier alleged that the chaos that had ensued on Republic Day was the result of “intelligence failure’’ by the Centre, which ended in “national shame for the country”.

He had said the Central Government had been unable to do much about it. It had wanted the farmers to get provoked and turn violent so that their protest would be maligned, he felt. On January 26, its wish came true but it also brought a bad name to the country. “It is easy to say that the farmers took the law into their hands. But they have been seeking withdrawal of the farm laws. What about that?’’ Raut asked.