Farmers from 21 Maharashtra districts to march with vehicles to Delhi against Centre's new farm laws

Thousands of farmers from Maharashtra will undertake a vehicle march from Nashik to Delhi on Monday (December 21) to protest the contentious farm laws cleared by the Central government.

According to reports, farmers hailing from 21 districts in the state under All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) leadership will converge on Monday morning at the Golf Club Maidan in Nashik to begin their 'vehicle jatha' (march) to Delhi.

