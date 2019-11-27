Farmers’ empowerment key agenda of new govt

"An environment of division and communal tension has increased in the last five years. Our primary objective will be to change that," said Patil.

"Sena joined hands with Congress and NCP which were dead oppositions earlier, this gives out a clear sign that inclusiveness is our primary agenda. We need to stay and work together for the betterment of the states," added Patil.

The leaders of the three parties earlier drafted the Common Minimum Program (CMP) which was accepted by the high command of the three parties.

There were speculations, that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had some reservations with the CMP clauses. However, Patil dismissed such claims stating it was Sonia Gandhi who backed the empowerment of farmers and religious inclusiveness.

All the three parties were against the tree cutting at Aarey. Even in the Congress-NCP joint manifesto ecology conservation was mentioned.

Reiterating the same Patil mentioned climate tackle and ecology consumption will also be an important objective of the coalition government.