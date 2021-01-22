Farm laws protest: 20,000 farmers to undertake vehicle march from Nashik to Mumbai today

Nearly 20,000 farmers will start a vehicle march organised by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) from Nashik to Mumbai on Saturday, which is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, to support the ongoing agitation at Delhi to repeal the central government’s farm laws. They will also seek the provision of a legal cover to the minimum support price.

AIKS’ announcement coincided with the failure of the eleventh round of talks between the protesting farmer unions and the central government. On January 24, 20,000 farmers will leave Ghatandevi, descend Kasara Ghat and march towards Mumbai. They will arrive at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, where the agitation will be held under the banner of Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha on behalf of more than 100 unions across the state.

On January 25, farmers will participate in the public rally, which will be addressed by former Member of the Parliament (MP) Hanan Molla and leaders from Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are expected to address the rally in support of ongoing agitation.

AIKS general secretary (Maharashtra) Ajit Nawale said the farmers will also press for the repeal of electricity bill and labour code. He added that the farmers and participants at the rally will later march towards the Raj Bhavan at 2 pm and present their demands to the governor on the eve of Republic Day. According to him, farmers will hoist the national flag on the Republic Day at Azad Maidan.