Farm laws: MVA to stay APMC order

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is under pressure to stay the notification issued in August for implementation of the three new agriculture ordinances in the state. The pressure mounted on the government following statements by NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat against the implementation of the three farm laws in the state, on the plea that protection of farmers’ interest was their priority.

The government will hold a fresh hearing on the matter on Wednesday and thereafter grant the stay before the state cabinet meeting slated at 3 pm. Already, the Congress and the NCP have decided to launch a statewide agitation, though the Shiv Sena has not yet made its stand public.

Minister of Cooperation and Marketing Balasaheb Patil told The Free Press Journal, ‘‘I met with officials on Tuesday but the meeting was inconclusive. I will chair the meeting again on Wednesday and decide on the future course of action after seeking legal opinion.’’ Earlier, on August 10, in a two-page notification issued by the state director of marketing, Satish Soni, all agriculture produce and livestock market committees and district agriculture cooperatives had been asked to strictly implement the three ordinances.