Farm bill controversy: Sharad Pawar has been proponent of agri reforms by building consensus, says Nawab Malik

Mumbai: NCP has hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had targeted former union minister Sharad Pawar for his turnaround in agriculture reforms. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik claimed that Pawar had appointed a committee comprising state agriculture ministers and it had made a model act for states to implement. The UPA had not imposed any act like the BJP-led government.

"There is a big difference between the model law and the current laws, but either Modi does not know or he is trying to fool the people,’’ said Malik. He was responding to Modi’s dig at Pawar for U-turn on agriculture reforms.

From the very beginning, the BJP has been targeting Pawar on farm laws reminding the communication made by him with various chief ministers on reforms in agriculture. "Pawar has been a proponent of agrarian reform in this country and he tried to build a consensus when he was the agriculture minister. A model law was prepared by a committee of state agriculture ministers. Clearly, Pawar’s aim was to bring all states together so that they can craft their own law based on the model act and implement it,’’ said Malik.