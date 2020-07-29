Family can meet Rao, subject to hospital and govt protocol: HC

In a temporary reprieve for the family of jailed poet Varavara Rao, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed them to meet him at the suburban Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. The HC, however, said that the family could meet Rao, who is admitted in the Covid19 ward, subject to the hospital protocol.

A bench of Justices Ramesh Dhanuka and Virendrasingh Bisht also said the family will have to abide by the norms of the Maharashtra government in respect of Covid patients.

The judges were dealing with a plea filed by Rao's family seeking permission to meet him in the Covid ward at Nanavati Hospital, Vile Parle. They also sought a fresh report spelling out his health status.

On Tuesday, when the matter came up for hearing, additional solicitor general (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for NIA told the judges that the central investigation agency has no objection on the family visiting Rao in the hospital.

Accepting his statement, Justice Dhanuka said, "The family members are permitted to visit Rao, who is admitted in Nanavati Hospital. However, subject to the hospital protocol and in accordance with the government norms in respect of the Covid patient."

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government told the judges that the state has no objection if the hospital submits a report detailing the present status of Rao's health.

The judges accepted the statement and accoridngly ordered Nanavati hospital to submit the report on Rao's health. The judges, however, said that they would decide later, on whether the report could be given to Rao's family or not.

Bharadwaj is safe inside the prison

The NIA on Tuesday opposed the bail application filed by human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj, accused in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. The central agency told the HC that it would not be feasible to grant bail and release Bharadwaj in view of the outbreak of coronavirus.

The HC was told that Bharadwaj is safe inside the Byculla women's prison as all precautions are being taken care of inside the jail but similar safety measures aren't available out.