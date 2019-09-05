Families prepone Ganpati visarjan due to heavy rain in Mumbai

Incessant and heavy rain in Mumbai city not only affected the public transport services but also Ganeshotsav festival. Some families preponed the Ganpati visarjan ritual of the festival. Water also seeped in many houses of Kurla residents.

According to Hindustan Times, two years ago, the residents had to postpone the visarjan ritual because of heavy rain. This time the families did not want to postpone the ritual hence, they followed the ritual early.

In Kranti Nagar which is nearby Mithi River gets flooded during heavy rain. This time also the area got flooded. In result, the idols were already immersed in water “Four houses in the next lane, which is at Kranti Nagar, had to perform immersions in two-and-half days instead of five,” Vasant Mullik, a member of Sarvoday Mitra Mandal at Kurla told to Hindustan Times.

As many areas were waterlogged due to heavy rain, the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) had issued instructions to discontinue the electric supply in the mandals across the city to avoid any electric shock incident.

“A lot of mandals in Kurla and Sion had waterlogging in their premises and there is a forecast of rainfall for the next two days, so we have asked mandals to ensure they take safety precautions,” said Naresh Dahibhavkar, president of BSGSS, to Hindustan Times. BSGSS is the umbral mandal of all the mandals across the Mumbai city.

According to the report, there were less devotees for mukh darshan because of heavy rain. Although, the area of Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal was not waterlogged. According to the report, it is because of that public transports were affected.

The surrounding area of King’s Circle was waterlogged, but RG Bhat, trustee of Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal told to Hindustan Times that there was not even a single drop of water. He further told that about 25% footfalls of devotees at the mandal has been reduced because the city public transports were affected.