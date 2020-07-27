Fall of Hindutva party of Balasaheb Thackeray: VHP slams Uddhav over Ayodhya's 'e-bhoomi pujan' comment

Earlier, in an interview published in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece ''Saamana'', Uddhav said he can go to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for the ceremony, however, as lakhs of other "Ram bhakts" cannot go amid the pandemic, an e-bhoomi pujan can be done.

"An e-bhoomi pujan can be done. The ground-breaking ceremony can be held through video-conference. This is an event of joy, and lakhs of people would be interested in attending the ceremony. Will we allow the spread of coronavirus?" he said.

"This is not an ordinary temple. Today, we are fighting the coronavirus pandemic and religious gatherings are prohibited. I can go to Ayodhya for the ceremony, but what about lakhs of Ram bhakts. Will you stop them? You can do e-bhoomi pujan through video-conference," he suggested.

The Bhoomi Pujan at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is all set to take place on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone at 12:30 pm. The event will be telecasted live on Doordarshan and other channels, said Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra