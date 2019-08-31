Falguni Pathak to donate show proceeds for flood relief

Mumbai: Singer Falguni Pathak, popularly known as the Dandiya Queen, will perform at Borivli’s Pramod Mahajan sport’s complex this Navratri. The announcement came through at the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the festival on Saturday at the said venue. A proportion of the festival funds will be donated for the chief minister’s relief fund to help the flood affected of western Maharashtra.

“I feel honoured to perform here as the funds generated will be used for a noble cause,” she said. Mumbai city North MP Gopal Shetty, said to be the prime initiator of the event, was also present. “Mumbai is a cosmopolitan city which is an amalgamation of many cultures. Thus, such cultural confluence will promote a feeling of oneness,” said Shetty.