Fake vaccination camps case: Bombay High Court grants bail to docs, says no adverse effects or deaths

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Dr Shivraj Pataria and his pharmacist wife Neeta Pataria in the 2021 fake vaccination camps case, observing that the alleged vaccines were not found to be spurious, and didn’t cause deaths or adverse effects. The HC has also granted bail to co-accused Dr Manish Tripathi and Anurag Tripathi in two cases.

Here is what Justice Bharati Bangre noted:

While granting bail to Patarias in eight cases, Justice Bharati Dangre noted that although the offence is serious, the prosecution will have to prove its case during the trial. “Though the offence registered has serious repercussions… The innocent common man, on the pretext of an authorised vaccine being administered to him, shelled out his hard earned money only to find out that the vaccine was not genuine. Ultimately, this is a matter of trial and, undisputedly, if the prosecution proves its case… the applicants will take the necessary consequences,” noted Justice Dangre.

Dr Shivraj Pataria has been practising for over 30 years and Neeta Pataria is a pharmacist, who own Shivam Hospital. “The applicants (Patarias) are respectable members of society… the chances that they would not face the trial are minuscule. Subject to the stringent condition that they will not tamper with the prosecution case, they deserve their liberty,” said Justice Dangre.

Their lawyer Aabad Ponda argued Shivam Hospital was authorised to administer Covishield and Covaxin and there were no complaints in respect of vaccines which were administered in the hospital and the complaints came from camps organised by Mahendra Singh, Dr Manish Tripathi and Rajesh Pandey.

Dr Tripathi was accused of assisting co accused

Dr Tripathi was accused of assisting co accused Mahendra Singh in organising the camps. However, he did not receive any money, the prosecution claimed. Singh is already out on bail.

Anurag Tripathi, another accused, projected himself as a doctor in such camps and no specific role is attributed to him in the charge-sheet. “Ultimately, he will face the charges levelled against him, but in the wake of the scanty material in the charge-sheet, his further incarceration is unnecessary. He, therefore, deserves his release on bail,” said HC.

