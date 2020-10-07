Fake Twitter accounts: Congress demands probe into BJP’s social media ‘conspiracy‘

Congress party in a representation to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that BJP has hatched a well-planned conspiracy against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The party has The Congress had demanded that an SIT be set up to crack down on the social media racket and also to find out the real mastermind behind the BJP's new mode of terrorism.

‘’Launching overnight Twitter and Facebook accounts through a hired IT company, the BJP has unleashed a new wave of terrorism through social media. “This neo terrorism is a ploy against democracy and it must be eradicated,’’ said Sachin Sawant, general secretary, and spokesperson of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Regarding the BJP's social media racket, a Congress delegation led by Sachin Sawant submitted a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh today.

The information obtained from Twitter about this notorious campaign has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

The information given to the police includes the names of these companies, real and fake accounts on social media. Sawant said the city police chief has assured to investigate.

Sawant said that the BJP has introduced a new trend of launching a preplanned campaign to defame the opposition and tarnish its image through social media. And for this, thousands of Twitter and Facebook accounts are opened overnight using fake ids and bogus details.

The same racket has been used in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. And going by the history, kind, and number of tweets and retweets on the issue it looks like it is a deliberate and planned conspiracy against the Maharashtra government.

‘’There is an unusual pattern in this, no ordinary user of Facebook or Twitter can post or tweet 40,000 posts in 3 months.

“Most of these Twitter handles seem to be tweeting at the rate of 25 tweets per minute. All these tweets are generally around the same topic which in this case was the Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) case.

“Their hashtags are also common. It is clear from this that some commercial agency was hired to tarnish the image of Maharashtra Police and Maharashtra Government,’’ Sawant said.

He further stated that the sole purpose of the campaign was to paint a picture that the Chief Minister is trying to save his son and that is why the Mumbai Police is trying to suppress the case.

And based on these fake tweets and posts, some of the agenda-driven news channels were also seen spreading propaganda. A video claiming that the person spoke to Sushant's soul went viral on a YouTube channel. "This is an advanced version of the Goebbels technique and the BJP leaders are creating an artificial public opinion on it. It is a very serious and worrying precedent that they are setting," Sawant claimed.