Fake TRP Scam: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani remanded to police custody till December 15

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani, who was arrested earlier on Sunday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) rigging scam, has now been remanded by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai to police custody till December 15.

Republic TV said that the network will challenge the city court's order "immediately" at the Bombay High Court.

The cops had sought 14-day custody of the Republic CEO after arresting him earlier this morning. However, the court had him remanded for two days police custody after Khanchandani's lawyer argued that the Mumbai Police had been "hounding" the network ever since its coverage of the Palghar mob lynching case, according to Republic.

Vikas Khanchandani on Sunday became the 13th accused to be arrested in the case.

He is also the second office-bearer of the Republic TV who was arrested in the case. Earlier, the crime branch had already arrested the channel's distribution head and assistant vice president, Ghanshyam Singh over his alleged involvement in the TRP rigging. Khanchandani was earlier questioned several times in the last two months.

On November 24 the SIT had filed 1400 pages charge sheet against the previously arrested 12 accused. While filing the charge sheet police had clarified that this is not the end of the investigation.