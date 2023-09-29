Fake News: Bombay HC Reserves Order In Pleas Against Amended IT Rules

Bombay High Court | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its order in a batch of petitions challenging the recently amended Information Technology (IT) Rules against fake news pertaining to the government on social media.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale said it would try to deliver its verdict on the pleas on December 1.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the Central government will not notify the Fact Checking Unit (FCU) to be set up under the rules to identify and flag off fake, false and misleading facts on social media, till the judgment is delivered.

The Union government promulgated certain amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, on April 6.

The amendment to Rule 3 provides that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology can notify a fact-checking body which is empowered to identify and tag what it considers false or fake online news with respect to any activity of the Central government. Against such content identified by this unit, intermediaries, such as social media companies, will have to act or risk losing their "safe harbour" protections in Section 79 of the IT Act, which allows intermediaries to avoid liabilities for what third parties post on their websites.

“Chilling effect” on fundamental rights of citizens

The HC was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the amended IT rules filed by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, the Editors Guild of India and the Association of Indian Magazines have sought directions against the framing of the rules calling them “arbitrary, unconstitutional” and that the same would have a “chilling effect” on the fundamental rights of citizens.

The counsels for the petitioners argued that the government was trying to be the sole arbiter and would through these rules try to curtail citizens' freedom of speech and the right to expression. They sought direction from the court to declare the amended rules unconstitutional and direct the government to restrain from acting against any individual under the rules.

However, the Centre said it was not against any kind of opinion, criticism, satire or humour, adding the rules were to only proscribe or prohibit peddling of fake, false and misleading facts on social media.

