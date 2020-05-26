Fake message alert: Mumbai Police rubbishes rumours of 'military lockdown' in Mumbai and Pune

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police has rubbished rumours of Mumbai and Pune going under military lockdown for 10 days from Saturday.
Mumbai Police tweeted a picture of the fake message going viral on social media. The message read, "Entire Mumbai and Pune will be under Military lockdown for 10 days starts from Saturday. City is going to hand over Army. Might Uddhav Thackeray releasing control. Only milk and medicine will be available...please inform your Mumbai friends if one stays ....Maharashtra Govt meeting is going on and total shut down of Mumbai is expected to be announced this at anytime. All stationed n living @ Mumbai n Pune ..Pls note (sic)."
Mumbai Police said that the message is fake. "If it reaches you, break the chain & do not forward. All essential supplies will be available & movement permitted only as per lockdown guidelines," they wrote.
Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also clarified that there is no proposal for the deployment of Army in Mumbai and Pune.
He told FPJ, "There is no proposal under government’s consideration with regard to the deployment of Army in Mumbai and Pune which are coronavirus hotspots. The state police is quite capable of handling the situation. I have also received reports on social media about Army deployment. Some political party is feeding such kind of messages.’’
He informed that he has already referred these messages to the Maharashtra Cyber Crime asking them to initiate stern action.
