Fake forms sold out to parents of a non-existent scheme

Aurangabad: Parents of Vaijapur taluka in Aurangabad district found gathering in large numbers in Gram Panchayat schools, post offices filling forms for the scheme named ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao’, which guarantees a return of Rs2 lakh from the government. Citizens of this region are accompanied their daughters to fill the scheme form and sending it to New Delhi.

However, in a shocking revelation, the taluka authorities have clarified that there is no such scheme introduced by the state or the Centre. Interestingly, around 10,000 fake forms have been sold out in the region alone.

In fact, as the news of such scheme, which gives Rs2 lakh from the government, spread like a wildfire, the region xerox shops witnessed a large crowd taking photocopies of the scheme form.

People were also found taking photocopies of other documents, which have been asked to attach along with the fake scheme form. To post the form everyone has paid Rs100-150.

Moreover, unlike any other government form, this fake scheme form also asks the applicants to provide his personal details including his qualification, Aadhaar card details, bank account details.

Interestingly, the fake form carries the stamp of the Indian government and address of the Women and Child Welfare ministry, New Delhi.

The Centre introduces various schemes for its citizens, however, due to no proper awareness and information among the citizens, such fraud takes place. Now, people are demanding a thorough investigation in the matter from the taluka authorities.