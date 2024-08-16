Fake Encounter Case: Mumbai Court Denies Home-Cooked Food To Suspended Constable Paramjeet Singh Ahlawat, Citing Security Concerns | Representational Image

Mumbai: The sessions court refused to allow homefood to suspended head constable Paramjeet Singh Ahlawat, booked in connection with the alleged fake encounter of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, noting that it is threat to his life as an accused Divya Pahuja was killed soon after she was granted bail.

Ahlawat had pleaded that he is in judicial custody since last seven years, during which he has now suffering from medical condition wherein his vision in right eye is affected.

The Medical Officer advised him to avoid eating fried, spicy and salty food. However, the food provided in the jail is spicy and salty which is not favourable for his current medical condition. In the same manner the jail authorities are not in a position to provide specialized diet. Hence, the accused sought to avail home food facility from a relative.

Read Also Haryana Roadways Driver Sushil and Conductor Paramjeet who saved Rishabh Pant's life to be awarded

The prison authorities objected his plea saying, healthy food is available in the jail. It is further contended that in the jail canteen there are near about 371 eating items available for the prisoners. The jail authority also made available wait canteen facility. The prisoners can avail this facility as per their choice. It is further contended that the jail is over crowded. The jail administration daily produce near about 200-250 prisoners before the Court, hospitals and police. In such circumstances, if the prisoners allowed home food it is difficult to check that food. In the jail there is no facility to check such home food. According to the jail authority in such circumstances, there is possibility of food poisoning. Hence, the jail Superintendent prayed to reject the application.

Read Also Former Cop Pradeep Sharma Gets Supreme Court Relief In Lakkhan Bhaiyya Fake Encounter Case Appeal

The court after considering both the side observed, "In this matter earlier accused No.4 - Divya Pahuja, was released on bail, but she was murdered. The apprehension placed on record by the jail authority in respect of food poisoning is well founded."

"It is not disputed that this Court has power to permit home food to the prisoners in appropriate case, but in the case at hand, considering the seriousness of the offences, nature of disease and apprehension placed on record by the jail authority it will not proper to allow home food," the court added.