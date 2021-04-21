Fake COVID-19 negative report: Crime branch arrests 35-year-old man from Borivali

Mumbai: Mumbai crime branch officials, on Tuesday, arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly issuing fake COVID-19 reports to a businessman, who wanted to fly to Jaipur. The accused identified as Prasenjit Acharya, who works as a third-party administrator at a hospital in Borivali, had met the businessman at the hospital a couple of months back, and told him that he was a doctor and could help him with a COVID-19 report whenever required.

On April 8, the businessman told Acharya that few of his relatives had to urgently fly to Jaipur and needed a RT-PCR reports. Acharya asked them for their Aadhar cards and in two days gave them a negative RT-PCR report, said crime branch officials.

But when the businessman’s relatives reached the airport, authorities scanned the bar codes on the report and found them to be forged, and were not allowed to fly. The businessman then enquired and found that Acharya was not a doctor after which he approached Unit-11 of the crime branch.