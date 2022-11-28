e-Paper Get App
Fake call centre racket busted in Palghar, four arrested

The four youths were running an illegal call centre in the name of Indiabulls Consumer Finance.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 08:36 AM IST
Four youths arrested for running a fake call centre |
The Palghar Crime Branch officials arrested four youth aged between 19 and 28 years, believed to be Andhra Pradesh natives, following a raid on an illegal call centre which was issuing fake loan sanction letters.

Acting on a tip-off, on November 24 the Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil raided Vrundavan society in Pam village in Palghar Taluka which comes under the jurisdiction of Satpati police station and confiscated 2 laptops, 14 mobile phones and 4 notebooks.

The four youths were running an illegal call centre in the name of Indiabulls Consumer Finance. Their modus operandi would be to call potential clients, induce them to take loans, and supply them with fake company loan application forms.They would also issue fake loan sanctionletters onspurious company letterheads and extract money under the pretext of processing fees, insurance, and GST via digital mode.

Data confiscated by the police suggest the people who were trapped in this fake racket were from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and West Bengal. The accused were produced before the court and police custody was granted for all four till December 2. Palghar local crime branch in-charge Anil Vibhute is investigating this matter.

