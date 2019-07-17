Fake Alert! Stop sharing this viral video of ‘Dongri building collapse’, it’s apparently from 2013

On Tuesday, a building collapsed in South Mumbai's Dongri which has claimed 14 lives so far. But soon after the building collapse, a video went viral on WhatsApp and Facebook which claimed to be a video of the building collapsing in Dongri in south Mumbai.

According to DNA, the video which has been widely shared on Facebook and Twitter, claimed it was from July 16. But MHADA Public Relation Officer (PRO) Hemant Patil told the leading daily that the video was indeed old. The video appears to be from 2013, when a building collapsed in Mumbra in Thane in September 2018.