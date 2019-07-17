Fake Alert! Stop sharing this viral video of ‘Dongri building collapse’, it’s apparently from 2013

On Tuesday, a building collapsed in South Mumbai's Dongri which has claimed 14 lives so far. But soon after the building collapse, a video went viral on WhatsApp and Facebook which claimed to be a video of the building collapsing in Dongri in south Mumbai.
According to DNA, the video which has been widely shared on Facebook and Twitter, claimed it was from July 16. But MHADA Public Relation Officer (PRO) Hemant Patil told the leading daily that the video was indeed old. The video appears to be from 2013, when a building collapsed in Mumbra in Thane in September 2018.
Apart from 14 deaths, so far, nine people have been injured in the incident. The NDRF is currently carrying out search and rescue operation with the help of sniffer dogs. The building collapsed at 11 am on Tuesday on Tandel Street in Dongri area, initially killing two persons and trapping over 40 people under its debris.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the death of people in the building collapse, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an investigation into the incident. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operations. The BMC has claimed that it had classified the building in the "C1 category" back in 2017. This classification meant the building was meant "to be evacuated for demolition at the earliest"
