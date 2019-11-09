Fadnavis lauds, Uddhav says will meet Advani soon

Mumbai: Hours after the Supreme Court delivered the Ayodhya verdict on Saturday morning, Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the decision, stating it to be historic, which will strengthen the interreligious bonding among people.

“I welcome the historic decision of the Supreme Court. I am sure the verdict will mobilise religious harmony and will solidify public’s belief in the judicial system,” Fadnavis told the media.

He added that the Maharashtrians must accept the verdict with utmost grace, maintaining peace and harmony in the city.

“I request all the religious communities to readily accept the order and maintain peace. It’s time we strengthen our national unity and integrity,” added Fadnavis.

However, prior to the press conference, the BJP media representatives informed the reporters Fadnavis would not take questions on government formation, so shun it.

Meanwhile, an hour after the Fadnavis press meet, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also lauded the SC verdict, stating he will soon meet senior BJP leader LK Advani to seek his blessings and congratulate him on the verdict.

“I will visit Advaniji to congratulate him. His contribution to clear the way to build a temple on the disputed plot is immense,” Uddhav told the media.

He added that he would visit Ayodhya on November 24, followed by Shivneri.

“This day will be written in golden letters in the history of India. I will visit Ayodhya on November 24, followed by Shivneri,” added Uddhav.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict, stating, “Supreme Court was indeed supreme, but not infallible.”

Criticising Owaisi’s remarks, Uddhav stated he is not the Supreme Court, hence his statement is not to be taken seriously.

Like Fadnavis, Uddhav too didn’t take any question on the ongoing stalemate in government formation.

The Supreme Court directed the Centre to give 5 acre of suitable land to the Sunni Waqf Board and make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust.