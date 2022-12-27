Fadnavis, during last six months of his CM stint, wanted to move resolution proposing separate Vidarbha: Ajit Pawar

Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar said Fadnavis wanted to move resolution for separate Vidarbha during his stint as CM. | File Photo

Nagpur: Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday made a sensational revelation. Pawar said when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister between 2014 and 2019, he wanted to bring in a resolution proposing a separate Vidarbha state in the last six months of his tenure. ‘’Don’t ever think of separate Vidarbha, live together and take Maharashtra ahead,’’ he noted in his hour-long speech, which was marked by pun, punch and criticism, targeting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and DCM Fadnavis in particular, and the state government in general.

Demand for SIT probe is made over anything: Pawar

Pawar, who had taken oath with Fadnavis in the early morning ceremony in November 2019 but later resigned, targeted Shinde and Fadnavis over the state government’s move to conduct inquiry by setting up a special investigation team in every case after chorus rises for the same. ‘’Our state was aware of ED, CBI, Income Tax, NIA, but now SIT has come. If anything happens, immediately demand for SIT is made and immediately the reply comes from Fadnavis that if the demand is correct then the announcement of SIT probe will be made. In Maharashtra, inflation has skyrocketed, unemployment is high. Youths have no job. There are many issues. Industries should come and invest. Suicide of farmers has increased. If you have better ideas than us, apply them. We will support him," he noted.

Pawar slams Maha govt over representation of women

Pawar said Fadnavis is holding six departments and he is the district guardian minister of six districts, adding that the size of cabinet is 20 including CM and DCM, but there is not a single woman in the council of ministers. He lashed out at the Shinde-Fadnavis government for not giving representation to a woman in the cabinet and asked, ‘’Can't you find a woman to minister in six months?" I am going to tell this to Amruta Fadnavis (Fadnavis’ wife) to look into it. I am sure a woman will thereafter be immediately inducted in the cabinet.’’

It will be their correct programme in Baramati: Ajit Pawar

Pawar, without naming state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule over his recent statement during his Baramati visit that BJP will do a correct programme in Baramati defeating NCP (Baramati is Pawar bastion from where Supriya Sule is MP while Ajit Pawar has been elected to the state assembly with a record margin), said: ‘’Is there really going to be a correct program? If I take it to heart, it will be their correct program", he warned.

‘’Maharashtra knows, I don't listen to anyone if I challenge anyone. As Devendraji says, I don't listen to anyone's father. This is also true,’’ said Mr Pawar while asking Mr Bawankule to go slow or he will meet with an accident.

Pawar criticises govt for ignoring Vidarbha, Marathwada

Mr Pawar slammed the Shinde Fadnavis government for not paying due attention on the development of Vidarbha and Marathwada saying that the government should take steps to attract new investments, industries and complete the projects that will not only speed up the development but create jobs.

He criticised the state government for tabling a record supplementary demands of rs 52,327 crore during the session which was against the financial prudence and discipline. He claimed that it was merely to keep the legislators especially from Shinde camp happy by allocating funds to their respective constituencies.