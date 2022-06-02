Faceless RTOs launched in Maharashtra; driving license related services can now be availed online

Representative Image | Pixabay

Minister of State for Transport, Home and Information Technology Satej Patil has announced Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s decision to deliver key Motor Transport Department services on faceless platforms, facilitating citizens to avail them without visiting RTOs and helping save paper in large quantities.

The RTO services will be available with immediate effect from today, June 2, 2022, the minister has said.

To avail the services on the Faceless platform, the applicant needs to have an Aadhar number linked with her/his mobile number. The applicant will have to enrol himself through Aadhar number verification using OTP sent on the registered mobile number.

Only after the due verification related to the other personal information about the applicant from the Aadhar portal, the application will proceed, Patil has stated in a series of tweets.

“Once the personal details of the applicant, such as name, address, date of birth and mobile number are verified, the six important services will be made available online. The applicants will not have to come to RTOs for the same. They can make the online application sitting at home saving crucial time. The licenses or registration certificates will be sent to the applicant by post. This will also help in saving valuable paper, besides time, as there will be no need to take copies of the documents,” Patil has said.

The six documents being provided on the Faceless platform are – Secondary Registration Certificate, No Objection Certificate, Change of Address on Registration Certificate, Renewal of Driving License, Change of Address on License, Renewal of License, he said.

The Faceless platform will help save the paper required for 18 to 20 lakh applications annually.

"The use of paper will be reduced significantly, besides bringing in transparency, pace and an environment-friendly interface," said Satej Patil.

Patil has further stated, “Citizens are requested to visit our website parivartan.gov.in. Maha Vikas Aghadi is committed to make the quality services available in hassle free manners to our valued citizens.”