Face To Face: 'Bail Is A Right, Yet Thousands Of People Languish In Our Jails,' Says Advocate Prakash Salsingikar

Advocate Prakash Salsingikar is the founder of a non-profit organisation that provides pro bono services to prisoners. ‘Dard Se Humdard Tak’ also works to protect and promote the rights of a vulnerable population, including marginalised communities, women, and children facing discrimination or prosecution. Salsingikar spoke to Pranali Lotlikar.

Excerpts:

Q. What is the mission of Dard Se Humdard Tak?

A. People in jails face a lot of issues. We bring these issues to the notice of the court. Mental pain is not like physical one; it cannot be seen but can be expressed. We try our best to being this pain to the attention of the judiciary. We take up cases of prisoners on a ‘pro bono’ basis, which means without charging a single penny.

Q. When did you come up with the idea? How many people are associated with it?

A. Once I had settled down in my profession, I realised the hardships that freshers face. I wanted to expose the freshers to new opportunities and I also wanted to work in the social service sector. Around 25 advocates are associated with our NGO and several law students, too, have approached us. We all work on a pro bono basis and are successful in getting a lot of orders in favour of the accused.

Q. What difficulties do you face in your work?

A. The task that we have taken up is not easy. Initially people regarded us as ‘legal aid’ lawyers, who are normally appointed by the court for those who cannot afford an advocate for themselves. But then we had to make people understand that we were not there just to fix appearances on their behalf. We bring their issues to the notice of the court. Even though our courts hold that bail is the right of every arrested person, there are many people who have been arrested for years, whose cases do not reach the courts. Our clerical and documentation system is shoddy and lethargic. Because of this, many accused languish in jail. We are the missing link. We help the accused communicate their say to the court. We not only held the needy but also those who are financially stable, but have been ostracised by their families due to social pressure, etc.

Q. How do you gather cases?

A. Our NGO has obtained permission from prisons all over Maharashtra, which helps our lawyers contact needy prisoners in jails. Right at the start, we inform the advocates that we will not pay their expenses, but that their earnings would be ‘the goodwill’ and the ‘name’, which they would gain after winning the case.