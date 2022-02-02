Eyes on Mount Everest, youth scales base camp on liquid diet

While most people aim at scaling new heights in their career and lives, 24-year-old Akshay Jangam seems to have taken that up, literally, when he climbed all the way up to the peak’s base camp of Mount Everest, which is located 5,364 meters above sea level (approximately 18,000 feet). This, while achieving another rare feat of conquering the height while intaking only liquid diet during the entire trekking journey.

After a seven day trek, Akshay reached the base camp to unfurl the Indian national flag and install Shivaji Maharaj’s statue on Republic Day.

Akshay’s venture was supported by 360 Explorers- an ISO-certified start-up led by Ashok Bansode which is recognized by the department for promotion of industry and internal Trade (DPIIT).

“This is a significant milestone for me. Now, I aim to achieve my biggest dream of scaling Mount Everest- the highest peak in the world. For this I am preparing to complete an advanced mountaineering course,” said a determined Akshay who till recently worked in a private firm but has now decided to train his entire attention on professional trekking and mountaineering activities.

In 2019, Akshay had also scaled the 5,895 meter Mount Kilimanjaro- which is said to be Africa’s tallest mountain located in Tanzania.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 06:08 PM IST