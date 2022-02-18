Eye on civic and local body polls, Maharashtra govt to spend Rs 3.97 cr on publicity of schemes aimed for OBCs

In yet another move to lure the politically important Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the run up to the coming civic and local body elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has approved expenses of Rs 3.97 crore for the publicity of various schemes and programmes implemented by the State OBC Finance and Development Corporation for the community. The money will be spent by the end of 2021-22. This is important especially when the state government is pursuing the legal battle in the apex court for the restoration of 27% political reservation to the OBCs in the local bodies.

The Corporation has a mandate to provide finance to the unemployed in the OBC community at low interest rates for both modern and traditional occupations, while promoting self-employment and also to provide market access to the goods produced by the category of persons and to implement other schemes to raise their economic status.

The Department of OBC Welfare section officer VS Samant on Friday issued the government resolution on the sanction of funds for the publicity in villages, tehsils and districts. The department will follow the prescribed norms for the publicity and dissemination of information on projects and schemes implemented by the Corporation for the benefit of the OBC community.

The government’s move came at a time when the Supreme Court will resume hearing on the petitions with regard to the restoration of 27% political quota to OBCs. As reported by the Free Press Journal, the The Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC) headed by Justice (retired) AV Nirgude in its interim report has strongly recommended the restoration of 27% political quota in local bodies subject to a permissible upper limit of 50% excluding statutory reservation for SC and ST. Further, the Commission, which submitted its report to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said the OBC population in Maharashtra is 38% and not 33% as pointed out by the union ministry of social justice in its report released in March 2021.

The government has submitted the MSBCC’s report to the apex court and it will be taken up during the next hearing.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 09:17 PM IST