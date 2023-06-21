Extra Coach Added To Hapa-Madgaon Junction train Due to Rising Demand

In a move to address the surge in passenger demand, authorities have announced the temporary augmentation of an extra coach on the Hapa-Madgaon Junction train. The decision aims to alleviate overcrowding and ensure a comfortable journey for passengers traveling on this route.

Effective from 21st June, train number 22908 Hapa-Madgaon Express departing from Hapa will have an additional sleeper class coach. Similarly, train number 22907 Madgaon Jn. - Hapa Express departing from Madgaon will include the extra coach starting from 23rd June.

Passengers are advised to check the official website, www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, or download the NTES App for detailed information regarding the train's halts and timings.

The authorities urge all passengers to take advantage of this service enhancement and make their travel experience more convenient and comfortable.