Extortion Racket At LTT: 2 Booked For Demanding Protection Money From Canteen Operator

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have registered a case against two alleged local goons for extorting money from a canteen operator at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Kurla. The accused, Setu Ramanand Pillai alias Setubhai and Subhash Kaundar alias Subhashbhai allegedly demanded protection money and monthly payments from Shivprakash Ramlakhan Yadav, 37, who runs a canteen at the railway terminus.

According to the FIR, Yadav, a resident of Kurla’s MHADA Colony on Kamgar Nagar Road, operates a canteen named Rupali and Company at LTT in his wife’s name along with his brother Satyaprakash Yadav. On September 1, 2025, he also took another eatery, Jan Aahar, on rent from Lachhuram Chavan at LTT.

About 10 days after starting the business, the two accused allegedly stopped Yadav near SRV Hospital in Tilaknagar and threatened him, claiming they controlled the area and that anyone running a business at LTT had to pay them a “hafta.” When Yadav questioned the demand, the accused allegedly warned him that his hands and legs would be broken if he refused to pay.

After making inquiries in the area, Yadav learned that both men were known locally for criminal activities. A few days later, the duo allegedly confronted him again at Swastik Bhojanalay and demanded Rs2 lakh as protection money and Rs40,000 as a monthly payment.

When Yadav pleaded with them, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs1 lakh as protection money and Rs30,000 per month. On September 25, 2025, at around 8 pm, Yadav allegedly transferred Rs1 lakh online through a QR code provided by Pillai using the PhonePe app.

The following month, the accused allegedly collected Rs30,000 in cash from Yadav on Parcel Road in Tilaknagar. The FIR states that until January 2026, they continued to collect Rs30,000 in cash every month between the 2nd and 6th near the Tilaknagar railway station west bridge in Chembur.

On January 5, 2026, Yadav obtained another contract from the railways to operate a new canteen at LTT for five years. After learning about this, the accused allegedly called him and demanded an additional Rs2 lakh as protection money for the new canteen. When Yadav refused to pay further, the threats allegedly intensified.

In early February, the accused allegedly confronted Yadav again on Parcel Road in Tilaknagar and threatened to kill him if he did not pay. On February 28, around 8 pm, they allegedly called him to Orange Medical in Tilaknagar, where they assaulted him with kicks and punches and again threatened his life when he arrived with his brother.

Following the incident, Yadav approached the Tilaknagar police station and filed a complaint. Based on his statement, the police have registered a case against the two accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and have initiated further investigation.

