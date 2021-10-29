Extortion allegation in Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB's probe team records statements of 5 officials, 3 private persons

The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Special Enquiry Team (SET) has so far made enquiries with five official witnesses and three private witnesses in connection with the allegations levelled by NCB witness Prabhakar Sail. Deputy Director General of NCB, Gyaneshwar Singh on Friday, also made it clear that in the event of Sail not joining the enquiry, it would be difficult to come to any concrete conclusion after the enquiry.

"We have made enquiries with five official witnesses and three private witnesses so far and many records and evidence have been taken into consideration. I am hopeful Prabhakar Sail will join the enquiry and give us all the required evidence, because he is our most critical witness. Without him joining the enquiry, it would be difficult to come to a concrete conclusion in the enquiry. As far as KP Gosavi is concerned, he is currently under police custody and we will have to request the court to permit us to make enquiries with him," said Singh.

He added, "We had also requested Mumbai Police Commissioner on Thursday to convey to Sail to make himself available for the enquiry, after there were reports that Sail was in touch with the police and he is being examined. We are not able to serve him notice. On Friday too, the SET had got in touch with a relative of Sail but have so far not been able to establish contact with Sail. Hopefully we will be able to close the enquiry at the earliest and come to a conclusion."

The five-member vigilance team of NCB on Wednesday had made enquiries with Mumbai NCB Unit Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede for about four and a half hours, in connection with the allegations levelled by Sail.

On Monday, NCB had ordered a vigilance enquiry into the episode wherein witness Sail had made allegations about the payoff involving Sameer Wankhede.

On Sunday last, Sail, who was working as a personal bodyguard of KP Gosavi, another NCB witness in the case, had filed a notarised affidavit and claimed in the said affidavit that he had overheard Gosavi talking to one Sam over the phone and they were discussing some payoff of Rs 8 crore to Wankhede. Sail also claimed in the affidavit that he was made to sign ten blank papers in the NCB office on the day of the raid. Sail also feared that NCB officials and other persons involved may kill me or abduct him.

Following this, the NCB had issued a statement stating that Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied these allegations made by Sail and as some of the contents of the affidavit relate to vigilance matters, it has been forwarded to the Director General NCB for further necessary action.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 08:52 PM IST