Externed criminal held with a weapon in Kandivali (E)

A 27-year-old externed criminal was nabbed near Samta Nagar in Kandivali (E) on Sunday night.

Mahesh Patil aka Mahya, was found in possession of a chopper and was immediately arrested. He was moving suspiciously and began running after a police patrolling van passed by. Based on suspicion, police checked him, only to find a weapon on him.

A probe revealed that he has a series of cases registered against him along the lines of rape, molestation among other body and street crimes. He was externed in 2019 for two years, but when found in the city without prior permission, he was arrested and produced in a local magistrate court for custody.