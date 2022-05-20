Extension of run of Mumbai-Thivim summer special trains

Central Railway will extend the run of summer special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Thivim to clear the extra rush of passengers as under:

01045 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Thivim summer special extended to run on 26.5.2022, 28.5.2022, 30.5.2022, 1.6.2022 and 3.6.2022 (5 trips)

01046 Thivim- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus summer special extended to run on 27.5.2022, 29.5.2022, 31.5.2022, 2.6.2022 and 4.6.2022 (5 trips)

There will be no change in timings, composition and halts.

Reservation: Bookings for extended trips of summer special train No. 01045 & 01046 on special charges will open on 22.5.2022 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

