'Extend Aapla Dawakhana Timings Given Hectic Schedule Of People,' Says BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar | Twitter

Mumbai: Citing the hectic schedule of the working class, BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar has asked the BMC to extend the timings of the civic-run 'Aapla Dawakhana' clinics. In a letter to civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, he urged to keep these facilities open till 10pm on weekdays and till 12am on Sundays.

Underlining that 'Aapla Dawakhana' provides essential medical services like health screening, medicines and diagnosis to commoners free of cost, the legislator said that pro-needy initiative has gained prominence in a very short period. “Considering the popularity of these clinics, I request you to keep these clinics open till 10pm on all days of the week and 12pm on Sundays. Most residents of Mumbai travel long distances for work and reach home after 7pm. It is not possible for the hard working people to see a doctor before 5pm. Since the BMC runs a successful free health service, providing free diagnosis and medication, the large working class can benefit only if the clinics are open till 10pm,” he averred.