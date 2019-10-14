Expulsion of six student withdrawn

Mumbai: After state-wide outrage over the expulsion of six students of Wardha-based Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University for writing a letter to PM Narendra Modi over contentious issues like mob-lynching and rape cases against political leaders, the action was revoked on Sunday.

The students of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya were expelled on October 9, after the varsity officials accused them of violating the poll code of conduct; they were also accused of interfering with the judicial process initiated against 49 celebs who had written an open letter to the PM on mob lynching.

According to Acting Registrar Kadar Nawaj Khan, the expulsion was revoked due to "technical anomalies." He was possibly referring to the withdrawal of the complaint against the 49 celebs in a Bihar court, owing to which their matter had become infructuous.

The expulsion had caused widespread resentment in the student community; Opposition parties like the Congress had even complained to the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer against university officials for invoking the model code even though none of the students was involved in election activity.

The fact that some of the expelled students were from Dalit and backward classes also weighed while withdrawing the order. Meanwhile, the Congress has taken credit for the revocation.