Exposed: Police Insensitivity In 17-year-Old Case Of Missing Woman

Bombay High Court | PTI

A 17-year-old case of a missing 23-year-old woman from Mumbai with 94% hearing disability created ripples on Thursday, also bringing up the humane approach needed from the police while tracing missing persons, especially women and children.

The city woman went missing in 2006 at a Nirankari satsang (religious congregation) in New Delhi. Coming down heavily on the police for not acting promptly to find her, the Bombay High Court on Thursday said that “it must have been so hard for the parents”.

“Seventeen years have passed since their daughter went missing. There has to be some closure. We expect the police to be sensitive,” a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Gauri Godse reprimanded the prosecutor.

Daughter was separated from father during satsang in New Delhi

According to the father’s petition, he and his daughter went to New Delhi in 2006 to attend a satsang where there were separate entry gates for men and women. The security directed the daughter to the women’s queue. When the father reached the other end of the entry gate, she was not there. He searched for her but was unable to locate her. He approached various authorities in an attempt to find her.

Finally, in 2020, he filed a petition before the HC seeking an independent inquiry. Soon thereafter, his son received a message from someone in Parbhani, claiming to have information about the woman and asked to call back on a number provided. The father shared this number with the police.

During the hearing on Thursday, Assistant Public Prosecutor Sharmila Kaushik informed the court that Parbhani has 17 police stations and they would need to determine which jurisdiction the sender of the message resided in. She further stated that the father would need to provide additional details such as a specific location and name. To this, the bench remarked that the police should find the area instead of asking the father.

"You can’t ask for the police station," say judges

The bench then asked the state’s Advocate General Birendra Saraf to appear. “So many children go missing. When somebody provides a name, number and district, you can’t ask for the police station,”' the judges said.

Saraf said that they will look into the issue and provide assistance; however, he said, there were “certain constraints”. Justice Dere said, “This is not an adversarial situation. Don’t view it that way. The outcome may be uncertain, but we expect to see some effort made.” The HC has kept the petition for hearing after two weeks.