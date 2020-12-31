Expired food products worth Rs 2.75 lakh seized from Andheri grocery store

The CB control unit of Economic Offence Wing (EOW) along with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials seized expired food products worth Rs 2.75 lakh from a grocery store in Andheri. The food products had expired a year or two ago. Yet, they were sold and circulated at the store after removing the expiry date with a thinner, said the police.

Police inspector Nitin Patil of the CB control unit received specific information that few people are dealing in outdated food products that had expired a year or two ago. Accordingly, they raided the store and apprehended the store owner Mustaki Yusuf.

When the FDA officials checked the expiry dates on the products, they did not find anything. Even the manufacturing date was found to be erased in some cases. Looking at the conditions of the products, it was revealed that products have already expired, said the officials. The police also suspect Yusuf used to sell the products to other shops as well.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the expiry and manufacturing dates had been removed with the help of a thinner. Following the raid, FDA seized 840 packets of biscuits, 1,170 packets of milkshakes, 240 packers of wafer bars, 624 masala packets, 30 bottles of green olive, 90 packets of butter milk and 143 bottles of fruit juice total worth Rs 2.75 lakh.

The FDA officials have seized the expired food products and are taking necessary action against Yusuf, said the police.

While explaining his modus operandi, a police official said, Yusuf used to buy food products for cheaper rates by buying them a few months before their expiry dates and later sell them after erasing their manufacturing and expiry dates.