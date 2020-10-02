Expert committee formed to check on usage of Marathi in schools

The state government has formed an expert committee to make Marathi as a mandatory language for teaching in international schools. The committee will ensure that Marathi language is made compulsory in Class 1 and Class 6 this academic year, followed by consecutive classes every year.

Teachers of private board schools said there are loopholes in the implementation of the mandatory rule. Vaishali Mane, a teacher said, "Currently, we are conducting online classes of all the subjects in the English language. Marathi language is not being taught, because it is difficult to procure the lessons and daily syllabus in the language. The state should initiate ground level checks on the implementation of the direction."

The state government has formed an eight-member committee headed by the director of education along with members from the state education board, Bal Bharati and the Maharashtra State Council of Education Research and Training (MSCERT).

A senior officer of the state education board said, "The committee has been formed to ensure that the Marathi language is implemented as a mandatory language in Class 1 and Class 6 in this academic year. Next year, the rule will be extended to Class 2 and Class 7 followed by Class 3 and Class 8 in the consecutive year. The rule will be implemented till Class 10 in schools of both state and private boards."