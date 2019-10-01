Expect moderate rain for next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon may withdraw within first 15 days of October, says Met dept

Season’s tally 94mm short of 3,759.7 mm recorded in 1958

Mumbai: Having surpassed the 1954 record rainfall total (920mm) for September, the monsoon is inching towards breaching another record from 1958, even as it is staging a sedate withdrawal from Mumbai.

However, the lingering rain has caused an increase in humidity and correspondingly, discomfort. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain with lightning in Mumbai and its adjoining areas for the next two to three days.

“We forecast a short spell of rain, warm and humid weather along with light breeze for Tuesday and from Wednesday, there will be a slight increase in the rainfall intensity and Mumbai and suburbs may receive moderate spells of rain,” said an official on Monday.

Further, said the official, monsoon withdrawal over Maharashtra and Mumbai is expected within the first 15 days of October. “Excess rain has been recorded across most parts of central and south India owing to the recurring weather systems over the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea and over central India, which resulted in the monsoon being active for three out of four months,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, IMD.

“The highest seasonal rainfall recorded was 3,759.7mm in 1958, while the lowest was 1,341.9mm in 1986. In 1954, the city had received 3,500mm (approximate) rainfall.

The city has already breached the September rainfall record set that year. It crossed the 1,000mm mark for the first time this month. Mumbai has recorded 67 per cent excess rainfall over four months, with 3,666.1mm rain so far, against the average of 2,200.7mm for this period. So far, Mumbai has received 3,665mm rain” said the IMD official.

Meanwhile, days have become warmer, with the city recording 32 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature on Monday, while the minimum temperature was around 25 degrees Celsius. The humidity level remained above 90 per cent for the last three days.