Expect chilly weather over weekend: IMD

Mumbai: The string of cold nights in the city is expected to continue over the weekend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a chilly Saturday and Sunday, as both maximum and minimum temperatures will dip by three to four degrees Celsius.

K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general (western region), IMD, said, "Temperatures began to dip from Friday in Mumbai and the state due to northerly winds and their effect on wind direction. Starting next week, temperatures will rise."

On Friday, the minimum temperatures in the city were near normal, at 18.5 degrees Celsius in Colaba and 14.2 degrees Celsius in Santacruz. However, maximum temperatures below 30 degrees Celsius were recorded at both observatories. For Saturday, the IMD has forecast maximum and minimum temperatures of 29 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality index recorded in the city was 148, which is in the moderate category.