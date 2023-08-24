Expansion Of PM's SVAnidhi Yojana: Fishermen, Women's SHGs, & Part-Time Hawkers To Benefit From Loan Scheme | representative pic

Mumbai: Now, fishermen, women's self-help groups, and part-time hawkers will also benefit from the Prime Minister's SVAnidhi Yojana, which provides a Rs 10,000 loan to hawkers to enhance their businesses. The BMC is the nodal agency responsible for providing certificates to hawkers, based on which they can obtain loans from banks. A few months ago, the BMC assisted 1 lakh hawkers in obtaining loans. Presently, the BMC has decided to expand the scope of beneficiaries. BMC Commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal has instructed BMC officers to organise gatherings in Mumbai to promote the PM SVAnidhi Yojana.

Read Also Mumbai News: Hawkers Question Repayment Of PM SVANidhi Loan As Business Restrictions Persist

Chahal establishes targets for zones

A meeting was convened on Thursday, chaired by Commissioner Chahal, with the presence of all Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners.

During the meeting, Chahal established targets for zones with the highest numbers of hawkers. He also directed the inclusion of hawkers who vend in weekly markets.

Applications are available on the website named https://pmsvanidhi.mohua.gov.in . The BMC has appealed to hawkers who have not availed the loan under this scheme to approach their nearby ward office and apply for the loan with the assistance of the senior inspector of encroachment removal. Under the PM SVAnidhi Yojana, a loan of Rs 10,000 is provided to hawkers. If the loan is repaid in easy installments, they become eligible for a Rs 20,000 loan, and subsequently a Rs 50,000 loan.