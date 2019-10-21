Exit poll result 2019 for Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections to be announced after 6:30 pm today

The Haryana Assembly election is due as the incumbent Manohar Lal khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP government in the state has completed its 5-year term, and the next government in the state must be elected and sworn in by November 2, when the current term ends.

The ban, on exit polls, will be effective "from 7 am to 6.30 pm on 21 October" when Haryana and Maharashtra Assemblies go to polls. Ban on exit poll is affective, on bypolls to 51 Assembly constituencies in 17 states and elections for two parliamentary constituencies of Satara in Maharashtra and Samastipur in Bihar, these elections as well, said the Election Commission.

In a detailed statement, the Election Commission said: "And as per the provisions of Section 126A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 (in short RP Act, 1951), there shall be restrictions on conduct of any exit poll and publication and dissemination of result of such exit polls during the period notified by the EC." The exercise is coinciding with assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, the first major elections after the BJP retained power in the Lok Sabha polls in April-May winning 303 seats out of 543.