'Exercise restraint': Bombay HC censures media outlets over reportage on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

In the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, social media had been abuzz with claims that the actor had been murdered or driven to commit suicide. While initial investigations had been conducted by the Mumbai and Bihar Police, the case is now under the CBI, with the Enforcement Directorate looking into a possible money laundering angle while the narcotics bureau looks into the possibility of a drugs angle.

But while officials have not said much about the ongoing investigations, media organisations have taken it upon themselves to pick up the slack. And from the initial days -- when the media was using terms such as "hit wicket" and "Patna fail" to describe Sushant's death -- things have not improved much.