'Exempt all state government and municipal bus services from diesel hike', demands NCP to PM Narendra Modi

With the price of diesel sold to bulk users increased by Rs 25 per litre, the NCP on Monday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi exempt all state government and municipal bus services from the hike.

The price of diesel sold to bulk users has been hiked by about Rs 25 per litre in line with a nearly 40 per cent rise in international oil prices, but retail rates at petrol pumps remain unchanged.

In his letter to the prime minister, Nationalist Congress Party's Maharashtra chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said that the Centre has decided to increase the diesel price in view of the Russia-Ukraine war and the resultant hike in crude oil rate internationally.

"I take this opportunity to request your good-self to kindly exempt all state government and municipal bus services which fall in the category of bulk users from this hike of diesel rates," Tapase said.

The NCP leader said the decision of oil marketing companies to include municipal and government buses in the list of bulk users will have "adverse" financial implications on government and municipal transport services and "it should be immediately reversed".

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 05:03 PM IST