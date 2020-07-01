'Exclusively exempted': Twitter after photos of two Maharashtra ministers not wearing masks or following social distancing norms goes viral

On the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned people against disobeying rules in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, photos of two of Maharashtra Ministers not wearing masks or following social distancing norms has gone viral on social media.
Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh visited Rupali Chakankar, president of NCP women's wing, at her residence in Pune. In photos, two Ministers can be seen standing with Rupali Chakankar and other party workers without wearing masks. Political workers accompanying the leaders were also not wearing masks.
After the photos went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter and slammed the two Ministers for not wearing masks or following social distancing norms. One user said, "What's this stupidity, implement law of the land in true spirit."
Another user said, " No exception to any one irrespective of what their status. Setting such a bad example and then want citizens to follow rules. Just not acceptable."
Here's what netizens had to say:
But, PM Modi on Tuesday had expressed concern that since 'Unlock-1' began there is an increasing "negligence" in personal and social behaviour.
"Earlier, we were very careful with respect to wearing of masks, social distancing and washing of hands for 20 seconds. But today, when we need to be more careful, increasing negligence is a cause of worry," he said.
PM Modi appealed to the local administration to act against those flouting coronavirus lockdown restrictions, imposed to curb the spread of the disease asserting that no one is above the law. "In India, local administration has to work actively in the same manner. This is a campaign to save the lives of 130 crore citizens. India, be it head of the village or the Prime Minister, nobody is above the law," Modi said.
