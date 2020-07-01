'Exclusively exempted': Twitter after photos of two Maharashtra ministers not wearing masks or following social distancing norms goes viral

After the photos went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter and slammed the two Ministers for not wearing masks or following social distancing norms. One user said, "What's this stupidity, implement law of the land in true spirit."

Another user said, " No exception to any one irrespective of what their status. Setting such a bad example and then want citizens to follow rules. Just not acceptable."

Here's what netizens had to say: