Exclusive: Sanjeev Kapoor shares an easy diet for millennials; check it out

Image credits: Google

Does Sanjeev Kapoor need an introduction? He is one of the most famous names in the Indian household. He has authored multiple cookbooks. The celebrity chef promotes healthy eating. For we millennials having nutritional food is very important. There is more to a millennial than Netflix and chill. In this fast-paced life, it is important to have a healthy diet. Due to the nutritional gap, many millennials have health issues like obesity, anaemia, constipation or high cholesterol.

In an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal, Kapoor spoke about the concept of healthy and mindful eating. He also gave diet tips for millennials who wished to have a healthy mind and body.

"You should be mindful when you are eating. You should not put anything in your mouth. Eat it in an environment that is conducive to eating. Don't lie down and eat. Don't run, walk and eat. Have a proper time for eating", he said.

Kapoor has hosted one of the most famous food shows, Khaana Khazana. When asked about how his show resonated with every Indian household, he said, "At that time people were not sharing their knowledge. They were keeping it a secret when it came to cooking and I was willing to share. The show was well researched and everything was tried and tested. It was simple. It gave people confidence in cooking".